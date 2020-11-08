Dental Health Command Europe, Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr. salutes Col. Manuel Pozo-Alonso, commander, Dental Health Command Europe at the conclusion of the Change of Responsibility Ceremony, August 11, 2020 at Landstuhl, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 08:08
|Photo ID:
|6303484
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-PB921-0031
|Resolution:
|2424x1800
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dental Health Command Europe, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT