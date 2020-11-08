Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Health Command Europe, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    Dental Health Command Europe, Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dental Health Command Europe, Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr., provides remarks during the Change of Responsibility Ceremony, August 11, 2020 at Landstuhl, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 08:08
    Photo ID: 6303483
    VIRIN: 200811-A-PB921-0027
    Resolution: 2042x1800
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental Health Command Europe, Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    Regional Health Command Europe
    RHCE
    USArmyEurope
    7th Army Training Command
    Dental Health Command Europe
    Col. Manuel Pozo-Alonso
    Sgt. Maj. Tres Bien B. Adams
    Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr.

