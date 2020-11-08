Col. Manuel Pozo-Alonso, commander, passes the colors to incoming Sgt. Maj. Cesar M. Quintana Jr., during the Dental Health Command Europe, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, August 11, 2020 at Landstuhl, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
