Official Party stand at attention before the Dental Health Command Europe, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, August 11, 2020 at Landstuhl, Germany. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6303477
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-PB921-0008
|Resolution:
|2608x1800
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
