Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-40A Clipper Taxis onto the Runway

    C-40A Clipper Taxis onto the Runway

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200811-N-EJ241-2025

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Shyheem Bryant assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs a C-40A Clipper assigned to the “Globemasters” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 56 during a fueling evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 03:18
    Photo ID: 6303211
    VIRIN: 200811-N-EJ241-2025
    Resolution: 2700x1929
    Size: 970.41 KB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: SALISBURY, NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-40A Clipper Taxis onto the Runway, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    Globemasters
    NAFM
    VR-56

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT