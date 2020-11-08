C-40A Clipper Taxis onto the Runway

200811-N-EJ241-2025



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 11, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Shyheem Bryant assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, directs a C-40A Clipper assigned to the “Globemasters” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 56 during a fueling evolution. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

