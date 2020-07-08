NMCB-3 Constructs Camp in Tinian

200807-N-HK244-1080 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 7, 2020) Builder Constructionman Matthew Best, from Stockton, Calif., and Engineering Aide 2nd Class Giacomo Fitton, from Gibsonville, N.C., both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, install corrugated metal sheeting on a Southwest Asia hut being constructed on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)

