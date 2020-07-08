200807-N-HK244-1013 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 7, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Bryce Thompson, from New Castle, Ind., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, cuts corrugated metal sheeting to be used for the construction of a Southwest Asia hut on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 02:46
|Photo ID:
|6303191
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-HK244-1013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB-3 Constructs Camp in Tinian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT