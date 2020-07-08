200807-N-HK244-1013 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 7, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Bryce Thompson, from New Castle, Ind., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, cuts corrugated metal sheeting to be used for the construction of a Southwest Asia hut on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Marcus Henley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 02:46 Photo ID: 6303191 VIRIN: 200807-N-HK244-1013 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.65 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Constructs Camp in Tinian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.