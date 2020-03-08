200803-N-HK244-1023 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 3, 2020) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Brandon Block, from Belle Plaine, Min., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, performs maintenance on the fuel system of a skid-steer on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 02:46 Photo ID: 6303190 VIRIN: 200803-N-HK244-1023 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.75 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Hometown: BELLE PLAINE, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Constructs Camp in Tinian [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.