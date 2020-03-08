Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Constructs Camp in Tinian [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB-3 Constructs Camp in Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200803-N-HK244-1023 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (Aug. 3, 2020) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Brandon Block, from Belle Plaine, Min., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, performs maintenance on the fuel system of a skid-steer on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Construction Force
    Camp Tinian

