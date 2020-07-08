Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

200807-N-VF045-1061
PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2020) Ens. David Falloure, from Houston, changes the batteries of a night vision optic in the pilothouse aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|08.07.2020
|08.11.2020 00:10
|6303029
|200807-N-VF045-1061
|3975x2839
|799.97 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|3
|0
|0
