Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Ariz., looks out for surface contacts on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) as part of Antietam's low visibility detail. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)
|08.07.2020
|08.11.2020 00:10
|6303027
|5568x3712
|962.15 KB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
|0
