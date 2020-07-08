200807-N-VF045-1033

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 7, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Ariz., looks out for surface contacts on the forecastle aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) as part of Antietam's low visibility detail. Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 00:10 Photo ID: 6303027 VIRIN: 200807-N-VF045-1033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 962.15 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.