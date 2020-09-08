USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification

200809-N-IO312-1238 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in small arms qualification. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

