    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification [Image 1 of 2]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200809-N-IO312-1219 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Rafael Gonzales Barras, from Miami, loads an M9 pistol magazine during small arms qualification aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 19:12
    VIRIN: 200809-N-IO312-1219
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification [Image 2 of 2], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS

