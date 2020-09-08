200809-N-IO312-1219 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Rafael Gonzales Barras, from Miami, loads an M9 pistol magazine during small arms qualification aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 19:12 Photo ID: 6302883 VIRIN: 200809-N-IO312-1219 Resolution: 3565x5348 Size: 927.53 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Qualification [Image 2 of 2], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.