    ARG/MEU Staff Planning Course opening remarks

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Brandon Holmes 

    EXPEDITIONARY WARFARE TRAINING GROUP, ATLANTIC

    200810-M-ZA313-1024
    VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (August 10, 2020) Rear Admiral Andrew J. Loiselle, Commander, Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG-4,) gives opening remarks at the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Staff Planning Course (AMSPC) hosted by Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic (EWTGLANT.) This AMSPC will enhance USS IWO JIMA ARG and 24th MEU staff integration, planning, and preparation for follow on Fleet Readiness Training Plan / Predeployment Training Program events and subsequent deployment. Participants are seen wearing face masks as a requirement during the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Brandon E. Holmes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 18:59
    Photo ID: 6302875
    VIRIN: 200810-M-ZA313-1024
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARG/MEU Staff Planning Course opening remarks, by Brandon Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

