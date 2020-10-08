ARG/MEU Staff Planning Course opening remarks

200810-M-ZA313-1024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (August 10, 2020) Rear Admiral Andrew J. Loiselle, Commander, Carrier Strike Group Four (CSG-4,) gives opening remarks at the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Staff Planning Course (AMSPC) hosted by Expeditionary Warfare Training Group, Atlantic (EWTGLANT.) This AMSPC will enhance USS IWO JIMA ARG and 24th MEU staff integration, planning, and preparation for follow on Fleet Readiness Training Plan / Predeployment Training Program events and subsequent deployment. Participants are seen wearing face masks as a requirement during the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Brandon E. Holmes/Released)

Date Taken: 08.10.2020
Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US