Pre EX RIMPAC

200803-O-NO842-3250 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 3, 2020) Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) fires its 57mm Bofors gun while sailing in preparation for the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.



XX nations, XX, X submarine, and more than XXXX personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise, which takes place in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands, is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Corporal Hugo Montpetit/Not Released)

