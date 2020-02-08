Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-Rim of the Pacific training [Image 1 of 2]

    VICTORIA, BC, CANADA

    08.02.2020

    Photo by Sandra Pagliarello 

    Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    200802-O-NO842-3000 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 2, 2020) Crewmembers from Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334) check the heat through the door for possible fire during a damage control training evolution while sailing in preparation for the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.

    XX nations, XX, X submarine, and more than XXXX personnel are participating in RIMPAC from August 17 to 31 at sea around the Hawaiian Islands. RIMPAC is a biennial exercise designed to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The exercise, which takes place in the waters surrounding the Hawaiian Islands, is a unique training platform designed to enhance interoperability and strategic maritime partnerships. RIMPAC 2020 is the 27th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Canadian Armed Forces photo by Master Seaman Dan Bard/Not Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Rim of the Pacific training [Image 2 of 2], by Sandra Pagliarello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

