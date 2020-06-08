It’s mosquito fogging time at Hill AFB

The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section fogs with a non-hazardous contact insecticide spray for mosquitoes Aug. 6, 2020, around Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors during the operation. If outside during the fogging operation, residents should not come closer than 75 feet from the direct spray. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

