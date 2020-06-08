Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    It’s mosquito fogging time at Hill AFB

    It’s mosquito fogging time at Hill AFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section fogs with a non-hazardous contact insecticide spray for mosquitoes Aug. 6, 2020, around Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors during the operation. If outside during the fogging operation, residents should not come closer than 75 feet from the direct spray. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 17:10
    Photo ID: 6302766
    VIRIN: 200806-F-EF974-1005
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s mosquito fogging time at Hill AFB, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    It&rsquo;s mosquito fogging time at Hill AFB

    TAGS

    public health
    mosquitoes
    pest management
    75th MDG
    fogging
    75th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT