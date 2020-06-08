The 75th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Pest Management Section fogs with a non-hazardous contact insecticide spray for mosquitoes Aug. 6, 2020, around Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Residents are encouraged to remain indoors during the operation. If outside during the fogging operation, residents should not come closer than 75 feet from the direct spray. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6302766
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-EF974-1005
|Resolution:
|5365x3577
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, It’s mosquito fogging time at Hill AFB, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
