Senior Academy leaders welcome cadets in the class of 2024 as they begin their freshman year during their Acceptance Day at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Aug. 10, 2020. During this event, cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards to recognize completing Basic Cadet Training and to signify their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 15:55 Photo ID: 6302591 VIRIN: 200810-F-JF989-1084 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.02 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class of 2024 Acceptance Day [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.