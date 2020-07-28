Physical Training Instructor Sgt. Zackary Cox instructs India Company candidates during a core strength physical training session at Officer Candidates School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, July 28, 2020. The purpose of this training is to build candidates’ core strength so that they can maintain the physical fitness standards required of them to complete events during Officer Candidates School.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shannon Doherty)

Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.10.2020 Photo ID: 6302362 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US This work, Officer Candidates School Core Strength Training [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Shannon Doherty