    916th ARW Aircraft Return after Isaias [Image 3 of 4]

    916th ARW Aircraft Return after Isaias

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Maj. Abby Dolak 

    916th Air Refueling Wing

    Three KC-46A Pegasus refueling aircraft returned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. on Aug 5, 2020. The aircraft were relocated to McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. due to adverse weather conditions generated by Tropical Storm Isaias.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 14:11
    Photo ID: 6302360
    VIRIN: 200805-F-KG453-0012
    Resolution: 4871x3212
    Size: 382.87 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 916th ARW Aircraft Return after Isaias [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Abby Dolak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson
    Pegasus
    916th Air Refueling Wing
    SJAFB
    KC46
    916ARW

