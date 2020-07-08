Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Hamilton welcomes new MEPS commander

    Fort Hamilton welcomes new MEPS commander

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Spc. Robert McIntosh 

    Exercise News Day

    The Honor Guard from the Bronx Company Harlem Recruiting Station march off stage after placing the colors during the Ft. Hamilton New York Military Entrance Processing Station Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Hamilton, New York on August 7, 2020. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the ceremony was attended by members of local military units stationed on the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 14:15
    Photo ID: 6302355
    VIRIN: 200807-A-DK435-2005
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton welcomes new MEPS commander, by SPC Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #END2020 #ExerciseNewsDay2020 #USARC #99RD #armyreserve #usarmy #ArmyReservePA #2ndBTLNMEPSCommand #

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT