Fort Hamilton welcomes new MEPS commander

The Honor Guard from the Bronx Company Harlem Recruiting Station march off stage after placing the colors during the Ft. Hamilton New York Military Entrance Processing Station Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Hamilton, New York on August 7, 2020. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the ceremony was attended by members of local military units stationed on the base.

