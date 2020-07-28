Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Candidates School Core Strength Training [Image 2 of 10]

    Officer Candidates School Core Strength Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Shannon Doherty 

    Communication Directorate           

    Physical Training Instructor Cpl. Christian Caballero observes India Company candidates during a core strength physical training session at Officer Candidates School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, July 28, 2020. The purpose of this training is to build candidates’ core strength so that they can maintain the physical fitness standards required of them to complete events during Officer Candidates School.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shannon Doherty)

