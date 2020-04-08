200804-N-JL568-1138 SOUTH CHINA SEA (August 04, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Nathan Warren, from Dover, Del., prepares a meal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2020 03:51
|Photo ID:
|6301554
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-JL568-1138
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|672.12 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
This work, USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
