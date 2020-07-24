Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Wing F-16s line the ramp

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Capt. Cindy Piccirillo 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    F-16 Fighting Falcons line the ramp of the 149th Fighter Wing July 24, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Cindy Piccirillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 23:38
    Photo ID: 6301465
    VIRIN: 200724-Z-JM866-0001
    Resolution: 1838x963
    Size: 273.95 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing F-16s line the ramp, by Capt. Cindy Piccirillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Fighter Wing
    Texas
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    149th
    Gunfighters
    JBSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    149 FW
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

