F-16 Fighting Falcons line the ramp of the 149th Fighter Wing July 24, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Cindy Piccirillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 23:38
|Photo ID:
|6301465
|VIRIN:
|200724-Z-JM866-0001
|Resolution:
|1838x963
|Size:
|273.95 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing F-16s line the ramp, by Capt. Cindy Piccirillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT