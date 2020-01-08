200801-N-JL568-1084 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 01, 2020) Seaman Jonathan Winfield, from Norfolk, Va., cleans the deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a fresh water washdown. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
This work, USS Shiloh Fresh Water Washdown [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
