    USS Shiloh Fresh Water Washdown [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Shiloh Fresh Water Washdown

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200801-N-JL568-1072 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 01, 2020) Seaman Jonathan Winfield, from Norfolk, Va., cleans the deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a fresh water washdown. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

