    149th Fighter Wing employs health protection measures to remain mission ready [Image 2 of 3]

    149th Fighter Wing employs health protection measures to remain mission ready

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A pilot assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing receives a COVID-19 test at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas July 8, 2020. By continuing to employ force health protection measures such as testing for all troops on-mission will help ensure our force remains healthy and mission ready. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 149th Fighter Wing employs health protection measures to remain mission ready [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

