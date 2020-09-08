Coast Guard along with Manatee County Sheriff Office, commercial salvage assists 2 after boat takes on water west of Bean Point

The 35-foot vessel Last Lap sinks Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 after a U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response boat-Medium crew along with a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit crew arrived on scene and transferred the two aboard boaters from the taking on water vessel. The Coast Guard boat crew safely transported the two passengers to Station Cortez where family members awaited. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

