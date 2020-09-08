Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard along with Manatee County Sheriff Office, commercial salvage assists 2 after boat takes on water west of Bean Point

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The 35-foot vessel Last Lap sinks Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 after a U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez 45-foot Response boat-Medium crew along with a Manatee County Sheriff Office marine unit crew arrived on scene and transferred the two aboard boaters from the taking on water vessel. The Coast Guard boat crew safely transported the two passengers to Station Cortez where family members awaited. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 16:47
    Photo ID: 6301343
    VIRIN: 200809-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 756x1008
    Size: 498.04 KB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard along with Manatee County Sheriff Office, commercial salvage assists 2 after boat takes on water west of Bean Point, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

