NAVAL SATION NORFOLK (Aug. 09, 2020) - A Sailor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) embraces his family following the ship's return to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston / Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6301338
|VIRIN:
|200809-N-GX781-0096
|Resolution:
|4992x3328
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS San Jacinto Homecoming [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Colbey L Livingston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
