Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS San Jacinto Homecoming [Image 3 of 6]

    USS San Jacinto Homecoming

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colbey L Livingston and Petty Officer 3rd Class Colbey L Livingston

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NAVAL SATION NORFOLK (Aug. 09, 2020) - A Sailor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) throws a line to the pier as the ship moors in Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 16:35
    Photo ID: 6301336
    VIRIN: 200809-N-GX781-0040
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Jacinto Homecoming [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Colbey L Livingston and PO3 Colbey L Livingston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Jacinto Homecoming
    USS San Jacinto Homecoming
    USS San Jacinto Homecoming
    USS San Jacinto Homecoming
    USS San Jacinto Homecoming
    USS San Jacinto Homecoming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    return
    tug boat
    pier
    fleet
    homeport
    6th fleet
    2nd fleet
    ship
    navy
    sailor
    usn
    5th fleet
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT