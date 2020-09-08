USS San Jacinto Homecoming

NAVAL SATION NORFOLK (Aug. 09, 2020) - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colbey Livingston / Released)
