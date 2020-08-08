The 149th Fighter Squadron welcomes Lt. Col. William J. Shnowke as the new 149th Fighter Squadron, Virginia Air National Guard, commander during a change of command ceremony August 8, 2020 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Shnowke took command of the unit from Lt. Col. Gregory R. Ebert, who had served as their commander since May 4, 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 16:03 Photo ID: 6301315 VIRIN: 200808-Z-MQ826-020 Resolution: 4143x2762 Size: 2.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.