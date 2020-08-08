Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Squadron welcomes new commander

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    The 149th Fighter Squadron welcomes Lt. Col. William J. Shnowke as the new 149th Fighter Squadron, Virginia Air National Guard, commander during a change of command ceremony August 8, 2020 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Shnowke took command of the unit from Lt. Col. Gregory R. Ebert, who had served as their commander since May 4, 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

