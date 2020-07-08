CCSG 11 visits USS Princeton

200807-N-OW019-00058 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2020) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group ELEVEN, uses the 1MC system to speak to the crew aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

