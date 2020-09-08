Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near South Padre Island north jetty

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement boat crew assists a disabled vessel with four people aboard near the north jetty in South Padre Island, Texas. The SPC–LE crew arrived on scene, pulled the vessel off the jetty, and safely towed them to Sea Ranch Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station South Padre Island)

