    Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near South Padre Island north jetty

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft – Law Enforcement boat crew assists a disabled vessel with four people aboard near the north jetty in South Padre Island, Texas. The SPC–LE crew arrived on scene, pulled the vessel off the jetty, and safely towed them to Sea Ranch Marina. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station South Padre Island)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 14:29
    Photo ID: 6301275
    VIRIN: 200809-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists disabled vessel near South Padre Island north jetty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    rescue
    jetty
    disabled vessel
    Coast Guard
    SPI
    Station South Padre Island
    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

