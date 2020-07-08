Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCSG 11 visits USS Princeton [Image 1 of 4]

    CCSG 11 visits USS Princeton

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200807-N-OW019-0008 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2020) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group ELEVEN, is piped aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCSG 11 visits USS Princeton [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

