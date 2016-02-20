Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Returns to Norfolk [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Returns to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Pastrick 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 09, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) man the rails as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2016
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6301271
    VIRIN: 200809-N-OS895-1009
    Resolution: 7133x4761
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Returns to Norfolk [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Jason Pastrick, identified by DVIDS

    CVN69
    USNavy
    CSG10
    ForgedByTheSea
    GreaterEachDay
    NavyHomecoming
    USSDwightDEisenhower
    MightyIKE
    NavyResilience
    IronIKE

