USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 09, 2020) Sailors assigned to USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) man the rails as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Pastrick/Released)
