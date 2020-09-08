Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower RTHP [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower RTHP

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug 9, 2020) Friends and family members greet the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 12:46
    Photo ID: 6301217
    VIRIN: 200809-N-PW494-0021
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 21.03 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower RTHP [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN69
    USNavy
    CSG10
    ForgedByTheSea
    GreaterEachDay
    NavyHomecoming
    USSDwightDEisenhower
    MightyIKE
    NavyResilience
    IronIKE

