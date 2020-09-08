NORFOLK, Va. (Aug 9, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has remained underway as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6301216
|VIRIN:
|200809-N-PW494-0047
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|19.01 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower RTHP [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT