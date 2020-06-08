An Airman with 923nd Airlift Wing, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, completes patient paperwork during Aero Medical Evacuation Readiness Mission (ARMS-Mission) training, on a C-130J from 314th Airlift Wing, August 6, 2020. ARMS-Mission training is required for AES Airmen to maintain their mission readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Brooke Spenner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.09.2020 10:09 Photo ID: 6301200 VIRIN: 200806-F-MV819-1408 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.2 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARMS-Mission Training [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.