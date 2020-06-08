Airmen with 923nd Airlift Wing, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, conduct Aero Medical Evacuation Readiness Mission (ARMS-Mission) training, on a C-130J from 314th Airlift Wing, August 6, 2020. ARMS-Mission training is required for AES Airmen to maintain their mission readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Brooke Spenner)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6301196
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-MV819-1259
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARMS-Mission Training [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT