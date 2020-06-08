Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ARMS-Mission Training [Image 9 of 23]

    ARMS-Mission Training

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Spenner 

    932nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen with 923nd Airlift Wing, Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, conduct Aero Medical Evacuation Readiness Mission (ARMS-Mission) training, on a C-130J from 314th Airlift Wing, August 6, 2020. ARMS-Mission training is required for AES Airmen to maintain their mission readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Brooke Spenner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 10:09
    Photo ID: 6301194
    VIRIN: 200806-F-MV819-1205
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARMS-Mission Training [Image 23 of 23], by SrA Brooke Spenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training
    ARMS-Mission Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AES
    training
    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    Citizen Airmen
    932nd Airlift Wing
    932ndAW
    ARMS-Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT