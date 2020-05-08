Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Keeps a Look Out [Image 3 of 5]

    Rafael Peralta Sailor Keeps a Look Out

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Noah Gonzales, from Perris, Calif., looks at a surface contact while standing starboard lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 04:44
    Photo ID: 6301152
    VIRIN: 200805-N-CZ893-1021
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 709.02 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Sailor Keeps a Look Out [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Perris
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Calif.
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

