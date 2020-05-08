Rafael Peralta Sailor Mills Metal

WEST PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Tara Riedel, from Traverse City, Mich., mills an angle iron aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

