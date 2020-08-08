USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 8, 2020) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Borje Lindholm, from Scottsdale, Ariz., supervises Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Bryce Umphfrey during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2020 04:02
|Photo ID:
|6301149
|VIRIN:
|200808-N-AJ005-1066
|Resolution:
|4226x3019
|Size:
|705.78 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
