USS Mustin Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 8, 2020) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Borje Lindholm, from Scottsdale, Ariz., supervises Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Bryce Umphfrey during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

