    124th Fighter Wing Airmen Return Home From Deployment [Image 5 of 18]

    124th Fighter Wing Airmen Return Home From Deployment

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Idaho Air National Guard Airmen return home Aug. 8, 2020, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, after a deployment to various locations throughout Southwest Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 400 members of the 124th Fighter Wing and the 190th Fighter Squadron deployed throughout the spring and summer in support of Operations Freedom's Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.09.2020 00:42
    Photo ID: 6301102
    VIRIN: 200808-F-FS166-411
    Resolution: 4928x2772
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Fighter Wing Airmen Return Home From Deployment [Image 18 of 18], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th Fighter Wing Airmen Return Home From Deployment
    TAGS

    Boise
    Pandemic
    Southwest Asia
    Idaho
    Deployment
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    190th Fighter Squadron
    Inherent Resolve
    Freedom’s Sentinel
    124th Figher Wing
    COVID-19

