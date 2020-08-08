124th Fighter Wing Airmen Return Home From Deployment

Idaho Air National Guard Airmen return home Aug. 8, 2020, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, after a deployment to various locations throughout Southwest Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 400 members of the 124th Fighter Wing and the 190th Fighter Squadron deployed throughout the spring and summer in support of Operations Freedom's Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

