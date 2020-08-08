Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test [Image 8 of 10]

    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8. The aircraft conducted a captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 hypersonic prototype at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the Southern California coast. (Air Force photo by Matt Williams)

