A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron takes off from Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8. The aircraft conducted a captive-carry flight test of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 hypersonic prototype at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the Southern California coast. (Air Force photo by Matt Williams)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2020 22:13
|Photo ID:
|6301071
|VIRIN:
|200808-F-GX031-1031
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|11.53 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
