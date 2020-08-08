Members of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 test team make final preparations prior to a captive-carry test flight of the prototype hypersonic weapon at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8. (Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)
Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
