    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test [Image 5 of 10]

    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 2 test team make final preparations prior to a captive-carry test flight of the prototype hypersonic weapon at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8. (Air Force photo by Kyle Brasier)

