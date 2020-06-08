Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test [Image 2 of 10]

    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jacob Puente, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secures the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 1 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6. The ARRW IMV-2 successfully completed a captive carry test off the Southern California coast, Aug. 8. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.08.2020 22:13
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test

