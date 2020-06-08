Staff Sgt. Jacob Puente, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secures the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon Instrumented Measurement Vehicle 1 as it is loaded under the wing of a B-52H Stratofortress at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6. The ARRW IMV-2 successfully completed a captive carry test off the Southern California coast, Aug. 8. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2020 Date Posted: 08.08.2020 22:13 Photo ID: 6301064 VIRIN: 200806-F-HC101-1001 Resolution: 8170x4596 Size: 14.42 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test [Image 10 of 10], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.